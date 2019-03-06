Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thomas Robert ANDREWS. View Sign

ANDREWS, Thomas Robert 70, of Vail, AZ passed away March 2, 2019. He was born April 9, 1948 in Chicago, IL. He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Jewel Andrews; daughter, Dimitria Clayton; sisters, Jan Owens and Judy Taylor. Tom, a graduate of Loomis Prep School in Windsor, CT and Case Western Reserve in Cleveland, OH where he was an ROTC member earning his engineering degree. Tom retired from the USAF as Major having had assignments at Columbus AFB in MS, Tinker AFB in OK, Thule AFB in Greenland (married wife Jewel on return), Norton AFB in CA, and Ramstein AFB in Germany and Bolling AFB in D.C. Tom then worked 11 years at Washington Nat'l Airport as Deputy Manager of Engineering and Maintenance, also enjoying boating, and became Commodore of Tantallon Yacht Club. Throughout his life, owning a succession of private planes was a constant passion. He retired after five years as VP of Operations at Tucson Int'l Airport. In Tucson Tom was active with the American Legion Post 109 where he served as Commander. At the Rotary Club of Tucson, he served as a Board Member, Chair of the Student Exchange Outbound Program for Southern AZ, and organizer of the first hike to the bottom of the Grand Canyon. Over the years Tom and Jewel took several foreign exchange students into their home for a year at a time. He was an active member of EAA, Tucson Amateur Astronomy Association, SKAL Int'l promoting tourism in the Tucson area, and a member of DM-50 at Davis-Monthan AFB. Tom was a good friend to all who knew him and to every community that he was a part of. He will be sorely missed. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at the American Legion Post 109, 15921 S. Houghton Road, Corona De Tucson, AZ 85641. Those who wish to make memorial contributions in Tom's honor may do so to Legion Post 109 or the Rotary Club of Tucson. Arrangements entrusted to ANGEL VALLEY FUNERAL HOME, 520-327-6341.





2545 N. Tucson Blvd.

Tucson , AZ 85716

