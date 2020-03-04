Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thomas V. Brown. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

79, son of Mirrie and Asa (Red) Brown, born on June 1, 1940 in Los Angeles, California, passed away peacefully on February 26, 2020 after a battle with pancreatic cancer. Tom attended Cornell University earning a degree in economics and participated in football, crew and boxing. After graduating from university, Tom began a career in the pulp and paper industry and worked his way through various positions and cities including LA, Philadelphia, Amelia Island, Chicago, St. Louis, and Atlanta where he served as CEO for Carastaur Industries. Tom enjoyed his lifelong love of golf, crossword puzzles, animals and any challenge he met. He is survived by his wife of 56 years Barbara Brown; two daughters, Katie and Deanna, and his sister, Kay Hopper.







