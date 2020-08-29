WORDEN, Thomas "Chase"July 20, 1990 - August 28, 2010In Loving MemoryTen years have passed, yet you will never be forgotten and are forever missed. We have no words to describe how much we miss you; your smile, your laughter, your goofiness, but most of all your presence. We think of you daily and not a minute goes by without you being in our thoughts, hearts and prayers. Please continue to protect and watch over each of us and please continue playing with the lights. Until we meet again, "Somewhere over the rainbow"… We love you, our precious Mister Chase!Love, Mom, Taylor and Nana