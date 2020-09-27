SCHAEFER, Tim Jerome Collins75 passed away on September 7, 2020, due to his declining health after a stroke he suffered in 2018. Tim was preceded in death by his parents, Albert and Frances Collins, Ernest and Ruth Schaefer, and brothers, David and Robert Collins. He is survived by sisters, Ruth Lancaster, Joyce Gaskin and husband, Roger, Monica Cormier, Lydia Murray; brother, William Cruz and former-spouse and friend, Debbie Mitchell. Tim was a huge animal lover and avid supporter of animal welfare. Contributions in Tim's memory can be made to Spay and Neuter Solutions in Cortaro, AZ. A Memorial for Tim will be celebrated in the future when his friends and family can safely gather.Arrangements by OASIS CREMATION & FUNERAL CARE.