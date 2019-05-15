Timothy Bowman

Guest Book
  • "May you Rest In Peace always in the light of God ."
    - Laura Ortiz
  • "May Our loving Jesus hold you in his arms and send you..."
    - Elvia Hight
  • "Your family has my deepest sympathy. It is always hard to..."
    - Ginny
  • "I'm very saddened to hear that my dear friend Tim has..."
    - Lisa (Vlajkovic) Kivett
  • "Please accept my condolences on the loss of your dear loved..."
    - Denise
Service Information
Marana Mortuary & Cemetery
12146 W Barnett Rd
Marana, AZ
85653
(520)-682-9900
Obituary
Bowman, Timothy

55, went to be with the Lord on May 7, 2019. He is survived by his daughters; Melina (25), Cecilia (22) and Isabella (14) as well as his mother Joann Huff (Bob), brother; Joe Hedgecock (Terri) and Rick Hedgecock. Tim loved his daughters and being a dad was something he was proud of. Tim was also a Registered Nurse. He took pride in being a nurse and was very good at it. He was also more importantly, a Christian, which gave him peace. We will celebrate Tim's life on May 17, 2019, 6:00 p.m. at Calvary Christian Fellowship, 3850 N. Commerce Dr. #113, Tucson, Arizona 85705. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Calvary Christian Fellowship benevolence fund. Arrangements by MARANA MORTUARY.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on May 15, 2019
