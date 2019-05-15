Bowman, Timothy
55, went to be with the Lord on May 7, 2019. He is survived by his daughters; Melina (25), Cecilia (22) and Isabella (14) as well as his mother Joann Huff (Bob), brother; Joe Hedgecock (Terri) and Rick Hedgecock. Tim loved his daughters and being a dad was something he was proud of. Tim was also a Registered Nurse. He took pride in being a nurse and was very good at it. He was also more importantly, a Christian, which gave him peace. We will celebrate Tim's life on May 17, 2019, 6:00 p.m. at Calvary Christian Fellowship, 3850 N. Commerce Dr. #113, Tucson, Arizona 85705. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Calvary Christian Fellowship benevolence fund. Arrangements by MARANA MORTUARY.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on May 15, 2019