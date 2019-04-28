Arizona Daily Star Obituaries
|
Adair Funeral Homes - Avalon Chapel
8090 North Northern Avenue
Oro Valley, AZ 85704
(520) 742-7901
ROADS, Timothy James age 61, passed away Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at his ranch home in Tucson, Arizona. Born July 5, 1957, in Tucson, Arizona, Tim was the 5th of a family of nine brothers and sisters. He attended Rincon High School and then went on to pursue his degree and career in nursing. Timmy enjoyed hiking and swimming. Tim was preceded in death by his parents, Bernice "Bunny" and Jack Roads; his sister, Bernice and his brothers, Patrick, Mark and Mike. Tim is survived by his sister, Helen Ray (Bill) and son, Jason and family; his brothers, Dan, Ed (Kim) and daughter, Megan; his sister, Aimee Roads and good family friend, Daphne Dickenson. A Graveside Service will be held on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. at East Lawn Cemetery. Relatives and friends are welcome to attend. Memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society. Arrangements by ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Avalon Chapel.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Apr. 28, 2019
