MOSMAN, Timothy Kent, Sr.
entered into eternal rest December 4, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Nancy Nugent Mosman; children, Dawn Stagg (Brad), Theresa Mosman, Timothy Mosman, Jr. (Susan), Mary Costlow (Brian) and John Mosman; 12 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated Saturday, December 28, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Santa Catalina Catholic Church, 14380 N. Oracle Rd. In lieu flowers, donations may be made to , 3877 N. 7th St., Ste 300, Phoenix, AZ 85014. Arrangements by ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Avalon Chapel.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Dec. 22, 2019