Memorial Mass
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
Santa Catalina Catholic Church,
14380 N. Oracle Rd
View Map
Timothy Kent Mosman Sr.

MOSMAN, Timothy Kent, Sr.

entered into eternal rest December 4, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Nancy Nugent Mosman; children, Dawn Stagg (Brad), Theresa Mosman, Timothy Mosman, Jr. (Susan), Mary Costlow (Brian) and John Mosman; 12 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated Saturday, December 28, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Santa Catalina Catholic Church, 14380 N. Oracle Rd. In lieu flowers, donations may be made to , 3877 N. 7th St., Ste 300, Phoenix, AZ 85014. Arrangements by ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Avalon Chapel.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Dec. 22, 2019
