BIDEGAIN, Todd
was born March 16, 1958 and passed away peacefully Friday, January 3, 2020. He was predeceased by his parents, Pete and Clorene Bidegain. Todd is survived by his wife and best friend, Caren; daughters, Allene Fuller (Nick) and Tamera Leyvas (Alex). These four grandchildren lit up his world: Raegan Fuller, Charotte Fuller, Aubrey Leyvas and Alex Leyvas III (also known as Tres). Todd was the youngest of five children and moved with his family to the Babacomari Ranch in Elgin, Arizona at age three. He went to the two-room schoolhouse at the Elgin Elementary School and graduated from Patagonia Union High School. Todd met his wife Caren Cook on a blind date and they married in 1979. He was a hardworking family man to his core and Caren and his family were always his top priority. Todd's two favorite pastimes were playing with his grandkids and golf. He got Caren hooked on it, too! Todd found his life's work as a Tucson firefighter and never looked back, retiring in 2015. Anyone who knew Todd would agree that he was a "Tell it like it is" guy and as honest as they come. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to , donate.lls.org. Todd was able to extend his life through a Stem Cell Transplant and to learn more about this important program see bethematch.org. Deepest thanks to TMC Hospice for their compassionate care for Todd in his final days. Caren, Allene, Tamera and the extended Bidegain family would like to thank family and friends for the outpouring of love and support. Todd's family members can be contacted for information on Todd's Celebration of Life service. Arrangements by DESERT ROSE HEATHER MORTUARY.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Jan. 12, 2020