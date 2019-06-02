Send Flowers Obituary

FOUST, TomJuly 27, 1934 - May 28, 2019Born in Indianapolis, Indiana, he migrated to the southwest at the age of five, living in Arizona, New Mexico and Utah. The family settled in Tucson for good at the end of World War II in 1945. He is preceded in death by his parents, Joy and Tim Foust; brother, Ray; wife of 32 years, Jeanine; children, Tim and Pam and a very special friend, Janis McCarron. His is survived by stepsons, Mike, Steve and Cary as well as grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Starting as a correspondent for the Arizona Daily Star as a junior at Tucson High School in 1952, he covered the sports scene in Tucson for 50 years touching six decades. He was offered a fulltime job at the Star after graduating from THS in 1953 and remained with the paper for his entire career except for a year as sports editor of the Yuma Daily Sun in 1956. He returned to the Star in 1957 as an assistant sports editor, helping supervise the department as well as covering all aspects of the local sports scene including Arizona's wildlife resources in the dual capacity as outdoor editor. He served as the Star's sports editor between 1971 and 1979 and as president of the Arizona Daily Star Sportsmen's Fund which raised money to provide summer camping experiences for thousands of youngsters from Southern Arizona and Northern Mexico since it's formation in 1947. He retired from the sports department in 1996, but continued as an on-call reporter until 2002. He was named Conservation Communicator of the Year by the Arizona Wildlife Federation in 1981 and Outdoor Writer of the Year by the Arizona Game and Fish Commission in 1991. He was named to the Pima County Sports Hall of Fame in 1995, the Wildlife For Tomorrow Arizona Outdoor Hall of Fame in 2002 and the Tucson High Badger Foundation Hall of Fame in 2007. Arizona Press Club Awards included a first place for news photography in 1963 and first place for sports reporting in 1973. His work was also honored by the American Association of College Baseball Coaches in 1959 and 1960, the American Bowling Congress in 1991 and 1993, and the Tucson Rodeo Committee in 1997. No formal services will be held. His favorite charities were the Sportsmen's Fund, The THS Badger Foundation and the Pima County Sports Hall of Fame. Published in the Arizona Daily Star on June 2, 2019

