MONTIJO, Tony Jr.



A loving farewell to our beloved Tony. December 30, 1992 - August 8, 2019. On August 8, 2019 at the young age of 26 years, Tony walked with Jesus to be with our Heavenly Father and to be reunited with his older brother, Kevin. He will be greatly missed, but never forgotten. Tony will always be remembered for how deeply he loved his three children. He also had a great passion for the Lowrider community and absolutely loved Country music. Tony was that guy everyone called a friend and people just loved being around him. He was not only a loving father, he was also a wonderful/loving son, brother, tio/uncle, nephew, primo/cousin, brother-in-law, best friend to many. I can honestly say he touched so many people's hearts, that it will be so hard to say good-bye. However, the angels in Heaven are celebrating his home coming. He is survived by his daughter, Mariilaudya (5); sons, Tony III (4) and Isaias (1); parents, Tony Montijo Sr., Danny and Paula Polangco; siblings, Adam, Ernestino, Gilbert, Xennia, Christina and Roxanne Montijo; step-siblings, Tevin, Nerissa and Dillon Polangco; great-grandmother, Bernice Salgado; grandmothers, Diana Salgado and Juanita Montijo and so many more tios, tias and cousins. Please come join us, celebrate his life, as we gather on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at CARRILLO'S TUCSON MORTUARY, South Chapel, 240 S. Stone Ave. from 9:00 a.m. - 11:30 a.m., Service at 11:00 a.m. A Procession of Lowrider cars will be escorting him to Holy Hope Cemetery, where his body shall be laid to rest. Arrangements by CARRILLO'S TUCSON MORTUARY.







