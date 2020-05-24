CARRILLO, Dr. Tony Sotomayor,EdD1936 - 2020Tony Carrillo was born at home in Barrio Anita, 50 yards on "the other side" of the tracks. From those humble origins, he went on to excel in providing public service, becoming a teacher in Tucson and one of the first Mexican American legislators in Arizona. He earned a doctorate, and later in San Jose, Calif., he became a leader and advocate for equity in education. He also founded a mariachi festival in San Jose, based in-part on the one in Tucson and created the Harmonia Concert series with the Tucson Symphony Orcastra, performing together with international Hispanic luminaries. Bidding adios to his loving family and dear friends, he passed away on May 9th in Clovis, Calif., at age 83.Tony's family remembers him as a loving father, with a sharp wit and booming laugh. Bolo ties and a big smile were his hallmark. A great joke and story teller, he loved hosting backyard parties with family and friends. He had a "take no prisoners approach" to playing Hearts. And if you sat next to him in Uno, you were in big trouble.Tony was the youngest of six children of parents with deep roots in Tucson. His father, Federico Carrillo, a World War I veteran, sold fresh produce in Tucson's barrios from an aged truck that his children dubbed the "Green Hornet." Tony's mother, Guadalupe Sotomayor Carrillo was a devoted mother, and active in Holy Family Church.At nearby Davis Elementary, Tony—like all neighborhood children—was placed in "1-C," class to learn English before being promoted to first grade. His first language was Spanish and, as he once told a Congressional hearing on education, he had to learn English in a class of only Spanish-speaking students and a teacher who didn't know Spanish. The difficulty of that early school experience began to spark his passion—that everyone should have access to the life-changing opportunities through education. It led him to his calling in life - a career devoted to education.He graduated from Tucson High in 1955 and entered the University of Arizona, receiving a B.A, teaching credential and master's degree. While attending college, he met his future wife, Anna Louise Bartlett, and they married in 1958. After the UA, Tony taught high school history and American Government at Pueblo High. In 1962, he was elected to Arizona's House of Representatives and served three terms. Later, he earned an Ed. D degree in education at Wayne State University as a Mott Foundation Fellow.He became an associate professor at ASU before continuing his career at San Jose State University, becoming chairman of the Department of Educational Administration.As an education consultant, he headed district superintendent searches across the country and was instrumental in recruiting women and minorities into educational administration positions.As a national leader in the community school education model, he advocated having adult, migrant and bilingual education being incorporated into school systems and was a pioneer in distance learning and remote learning even before the Internet. He also served two terms on the Board of San Jose's East Side Unified High School District.In 1989, Tony and Anna founded the Unfinished Journey Project, which promoted higher education to underrepresented high school students. College-level classes were taught on high school campuses by SJSU professors, with credits earned toward both completion of high school, and university credit, and automatic acceptance into the university system.As an homage to his Mexican American heritage and as a way to help underwrite the Unfinished Journey Project, Tony established the San Jose International Mariachi Festival and Concerts in 1991.In Tucson, Tony led fundraising to construct a bandshell and plaza outside St. Augustine Cathedral for community gatherings. The Placita honors Tony's brother, Msgr. Arsenio Carrillo, a former cathedral rector and diocese vicar.To help underwrite the Placita, Tony helped establish the Harmonia Fiesta Concerts, showcasing the Tucson Symphony Orchestras performing together with international stars like Vikki Carr and Linda Ronstadt and others, and under the stewardship of Tony's nephews, Randy and Stephen Carrillo from Mariachi Cobre.In recent years, Tony and Anna had moved to Clovis where he passed. He is survived by Anna; his sons, Anthony, Raymond, Charles (Susan) and Vincent (Carla); seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren, his sister, Tillie Gallardo; brother, Genaro (Charlotte) and sister-in law, Emma Carrillo. He was predeceased by parents and brothers, Frank, Leo and Msgr. Carrillo. The family asks that donations be made in Tony's name to St. Vincent de Paul Society.