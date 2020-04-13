Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Traci Lynn Butler. View Sign Service Information Green Valley Baptist Church 1111 N La Canada Dr Green Valley, AZ 85614 Send Flowers Obituary

BUTLER, Traci Lynn



On April 2, 2020, Traci Lynn Butler went to her eternal rest at the age of 57 after a two-year battle with cancer. Traci was born on October 16, 1962 in Lakeview, Michigan. She earned her Bachelor's Degree in Special and Regular Education from Grand Valley State University in Allendale, Michigan in 1984 and her Master's Degree in Counseling from the University of Arizona in 1989. During her career Traci worked as a special education teacher, a child and family therapist in many settings, and as a school guidance counselor. Her work in private practice with families was held in high regard by professionals in the juvenile justice system, and she had a reputation for never giving up on families. Traci was also a frequent volunteer at the White Elephant.



Traci had a passion for serving others and was gifted with an incredibly generous heart and formidable determination. She was a force to be reckoned with in her advocacy for children. Traci was a much loved and highly respected part of her school family wherever she worked, and she influenced the lives of countless students, families and colleagues.



Traci will be remembered as a friend who made everyone feel like family. She possessed the ability to make strangers feel comfortable, for friends to feel loved and for the quiet to feel heard. Traci was a warm soul and made the world a better place for us.



Traci would tell you the two most important gifts in her life were being blessed with the most amazing parents who were there for "everything always," and the opportunity to raise and love her daughter, Trenity Turner. She was particularly proud of the caring, intelligent, determined and kind young woman Trenity has become.



Traci was preceded in death by her brother, Tim Butler. She is survived by her parents, Joyce and Jerry Barber; her daughter, Trenity; her brother, Tagg Butler; four nieces and three great-nephews.



Our sincerest appreciation to the Sahuarita Primary School staff and friends for the visits, care, food and love given to our family during Traci's illness.



A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date at the Green Valley Baptist Church, 1111 N. La Cañada Drive, Green Valley.











