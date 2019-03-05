Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Tracy JUFER. View Sign

JUFER, Tracy 10/14/1945 - 3/5/2018 I can't believe it has already been a year since I lost you. You were my best friend and lover and most of all the best husband anyone would love to have. I miss your winks and your smile. You have been my rock and strength. I will never stop loving you, honey. You gave me the best 37 years of my life. You will always be within my heart. Your loving wife, Donna; your daughter, Denise and Bert and Ernie. We all miss and love you very much.





