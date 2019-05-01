Arizona Daily Star Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Adair Funeral Homes - Avalon Chapel
8090 North Northern Avenue
Oro Valley, AZ 85704
(520) 742-7901
Service
Saturday, May 4, 2019
1:00 PM
St. Mark Catholic Church
2727 W. Tangerine Rd.
Oro Valley, AZ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Tranquilino RAEL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Tranquilino RAEL

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Tranquilino RAEL Obituary
RAEL, Tranquilino M. It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Tranquilino M. Rael "Tranky" at the age of 84. He is survived by his loving wife, Carmen with whom he was married for 63 years. He is also survived by his two cherished daughters, Grace Rael and Anita Mcgoldrick; his precious grandchildren, Kate and Matthew McGoldrick as well as many close friends and family. Tranky will be fondly remembered as a retired Air Force Veteran in addition to being a retired TUSD Bus Driver. Tranky enjoyed fishing, hunting and most especially his beloved golf. Services will be held on; Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. located at St. Mark Catholic Church, 2727 W. Tangerine Rd., Oro Valley, AZ 85742 with the burial to follow at Holy Hope Cemetery, 3555 N. Oracle Rd., Tucson, AZ 85705. Reception to follow. The family suggests memorial contributions be sent to Alzheimer's Foundation of America at https://alzfdn.org/support-us/donate or please call 866-232-8484. Arrangements by ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Avalon Chapel.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star from May 1 to May 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Adair Funeral Homes - Avalon Chapel
Download Now