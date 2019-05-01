RAEL, Tranquilino M. It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Tranquilino M. Rael "Tranky" at the age of 84. He is survived by his loving wife, Carmen with whom he was married for 63 years. He is also survived by his two cherished daughters, Grace Rael and Anita Mcgoldrick; his precious grandchildren, Kate and Matthew McGoldrick as well as many close friends and family. Tranky will be fondly remembered as a retired Air Force Veteran in addition to being a retired TUSD Bus Driver. Tranky enjoyed fishing, hunting and most especially his beloved golf. Services will be held on; Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. located at St. Mark Catholic Church, 2727 W. Tangerine Rd., Oro Valley, AZ 85742 with the burial to follow at Holy Hope Cemetery, 3555 N. Oracle Rd., Tucson, AZ 85705. Reception to follow. The family suggests memorial contributions be sent to Alzheimer's Foundation of America at https://alzfdn.org/support-us/donate or please call 866-232-8484. Arrangements by ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Avalon Chapel. Published in the Arizona Daily Star from May 1 to May 2, 2019