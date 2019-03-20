Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Treva M. CAVANAUGH. View Sign

CAVANAUGH, Treva M. 97, of Tucson, AZ passed away March 5, 2019. She was born on January 29, 1922 near Lewis, Kansas where she grew up. She is survived by her three children, Reginald Mihon, Sydney Strait, Kendall Milhon; five grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by George her husband of 46 years and one great-grandchild. Her passions in life were family, golf, gardening and entertaining. For many years in Tucson she supported and volunteered in the Junior Golf program as well as PGA events. She particularly like helping youth. In her early years in Larned, Kansas, she volunteered in Cub Scouts and taught Ballroom Dancing to Junior High students. She always had to be busy and we nick named her the 'energizer bunny', as she never stopped going. She lived in her current community in Tucson for the last 41 years, which she loved. Thanks to a warm and loving community and her very close friend Jim Clemenson, she was able to remain there until she passed. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to Soulistic Hospice at 2344 E Speedway Blvd. Tucson, AZ 85719. Arrangements by OASIS MORTUARY.





CAVANAUGH, Treva M. 97, of Tucson, AZ passed away March 5, 2019. She was born on January 29, 1922 near Lewis, Kansas where she grew up. She is survived by her three children, Reginald Mihon, Sydney Strait, Kendall Milhon; five grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by George her husband of 46 years and one great-grandchild. Her passions in life were family, golf, gardening and entertaining. For many years in Tucson she supported and volunteered in the Junior Golf program as well as PGA events. She particularly like helping youth. In her early years in Larned, Kansas, she volunteered in Cub Scouts and taught Ballroom Dancing to Junior High students. She always had to be busy and we nick named her the 'energizer bunny', as she never stopped going. She lived in her current community in Tucson for the last 41 years, which she loved. Thanks to a warm and loving community and her very close friend Jim Clemenson, she was able to remain there until she passed. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to Soulistic Hospice at 2344 E Speedway Blvd. Tucson, AZ 85719. Arrangements by OASIS MORTUARY. Funeral Home Oasis Cremation & Funeral Care

1687 W Prince Rd #101

Tucson , AZ 85705

(520) 347-4443 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Mar. 20, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Arizona Daily Star Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close