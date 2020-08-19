VALENTIN , Trinidad "Trini"It is with great sadness that the family of Trinidad "Trini" Valentin announce his passing on August 11, 2020. Trinidad, 83, passed away peacefully with his wife, Yolanda, by his side. He was a native Arizonan, born on December 28, 1936, and raised in Hayden, AZ. He was a 52-year resident of Sierra Vista. He will be deeply missed by his family and friends. He was a devout Catholic and his family was the center of his life. Trinidad is survived by his wife, Yolanda (Almejo from Superior); brother, Jose; children, Raquel Valentin Wheeler, Sierra Vista, Esther Henley (Robert Henley), Casa Grande, Paul (Traycee), Sierra Vista and Olivia Silver (Aaron), Tucson and grandchildren, Alexandra Valentin, Fort Worth, TX, Joshua Henley, Casa Grande, Rebecca Wheeler, Tucson, Daniel Wheeler, Sierra Vista, Matthew Henley, Casa Grande, Adriana Valentin, Eureka, CA, Dominic Valentin, Los Angeles, CA. He was preceded in death by parents, Jose and Teodora Valentin and sisters, Jessie Valentin and Toni Scrivner. Graduated from University of Arizona with a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering, where he met his wife, Yolanda. They were married at Saint Augustine Cathedral on September 19, 1960. Served in the Army and was stationed at WSMR, NM in the Scientist and Engineering program. Joined Electronic Proving Ground (EPG), Fort Huachuca in 1968 and worked there until his retirement in 1994. He initially worked at the Electronic Test Facility (ETF) working with test chambers and other test equipment. He then worked in Greely Hall for EPG purchasing test equipment and performing other duties in support of EPG. He was responsible for the development of the turntable used at the Arch project located on the East Range, which is visible from the Highway 90 bypass, and still in use today. He was also responsible, from concept to completion, for both the EMETF, and Bannister Hall, which serves as the headquarters for EPG. Trinidad chaired Sierra Vista Public Library (SVPL) Grand Opening Committee in 1999. This was the beginning of his "second career" serving Sierra Vista. He served as President of Friends of the SVPL and AZ Library Friends, Chairman of SVPL 10th Anniversary Celebration Committee in 2009 and Library Advisory Commission, and Area Governor for Local Toastmaster's International Chapter. He was a member of the Library Advisory Commission that was named Best Library Commission in the State of AZ by AZ Library Association. He served with the Board of the Catholic Community Services of Southeastern AZ for 12 years, 6 years he served as President of the Board. He was instrumental in the Forgach House project. Visitation on Friday, August 21, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. at HATFIELD MEMORIAL CHAPEL in Sierra Vista. Saturday, August 22, 2020, Rosary at 10:15 a.m. at Saint Andrew the Apostle Catholic Church, followed by a funeral Mass at 11:00 a.m. Celebrant will be Father Gregory Adolf. Interment will follow at Cochise Memory Gardens. A reception will follow at Knights of Columbus. Donations to the Friends of the Sierra Vista Public Library in honor of our Dad would be greatly appreciated. Face masks/coverings are required for church and in public in SV and social distancing should be observed.