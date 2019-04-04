LEE, Tyre Logan One of the hardest things that has ever been required of me was the day I had to let go as the angels carried you to heaven. Always in my heart....... Tyre Logan Lee "Ty" November 13, 1963 - April 1, 2019 went to be with our Lord........after battling cancer for three long years, he donated his body to SWIBA Southwest Institute for bio advancement. Tyre is survived by his wife of 25 years, Rachelle; his three sons, James, Stephen and Logan; daughters-in-law, Karynne and Ariana and his granddaughters, Presley and Kinsley: sister, Tara (Jack) Cox; nieces, Alison, Micha and Kai; nephews, Tj, Matthew, Fred and Lukas and great-nieces, Jade, Amber and Caydence. Ty was an amazing husband, father, brother and friend, always smiling and joking. He will be greatly missed. This is not good-bye it is, see you on the other side.........A Celebration of Life will be held at 12:00 noon, Saturday, April 20, 2019 at the home of James and Karynne, please call 520-668-6820 for directions. Arrangements by ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Dodge Chapel. Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Apr. 4, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary