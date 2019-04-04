Arizona Daily Star Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Adair Funeral Homes - Dodge Chapel
1050 North Dodge Boulevard
Tucson, AZ 85716
(520) 326-4343
Resources
More Obituaries for Tyre LEE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Tyre Logan LEE

Obituary Condolences

Tyre Logan LEE Obituary
LEE, Tyre Logan One of the hardest things that has ever been required of me was the day I had to let go as the angels carried you to heaven. Always in my heart....... Tyre Logan Lee "Ty" November 13, 1963 - April 1, 2019 went to be with our Lord........after battling cancer for three long years, he donated his body to SWIBA Southwest Institute for bio advancement. Tyre is survived by his wife of 25 years, Rachelle; his three sons, James, Stephen and Logan; daughters-in-law, Karynne and Ariana and his granddaughters, Presley and Kinsley: sister, Tara (Jack) Cox; nieces, Alison, Micha and Kai; nephews, Tj, Matthew, Fred and Lukas and great-nieces, Jade, Amber and Caydence. Ty was an amazing husband, father, brother and friend, always smiling and joking. He will be greatly missed. This is not good-bye it is, see you on the other side.........A Celebration of Life will be held at 12:00 noon, Saturday, April 20, 2019 at the home of James and Karynne, please call 520-668-6820 for directions. Arrangements by ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Dodge Chapel.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Apr. 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Adair Funeral Homes - Dodge Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Adair Funeral Homes - Dodge Chapel
Download Now