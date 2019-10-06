Ursula (Burns) Keely (1925 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ursula (Burns) Keely.
Service Information
Bring's Broadway Chapel
6910 East Broadway Boulevard
Tucson, AZ
85710
(520)-329-4848
Obituary
Send Flowers

KEELY, Ursula (Burns)

Passed peacefully on September 26, 2019.

She was born on June 16, 1925 in Utica, NY,

daughter of Robert Owen Burns and Alice Rose Stack Burns.

She was educated in Clinton schools and graduated

from Lassell College in 1945.

In August 1958, she married Thomas Keely, JR, MD. in Tucson, AZ.

She is survived by children, Brendan (Pamela), Robert (Toni and Caitlin), Catherine (Gary - several

grandchildren and great-grandchildren).

She was a former member of The Junior League, The Mina Co. Med Society and the St. Pine Choir.

Burial is at "Our Lady of the Desert Cemetery in Tucson, AZ.

Arrangements by BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Oct. 6, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.