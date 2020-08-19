1/1
Vada M. Holsinger
HOLSINGER, Vada M.

Vada, 86, has entered into eternal peace in heaven. Born in West Texas, she grew up with four siblings, a life filled with endless laughter and hard work. After schooling she worked in sales at a newspaper, then married Richard and they moved to La Jolla, CA. Her career continued as a travel agent. Vada had many lives. As a model on the runway, as a leader being President of the La Jolla Newcomers Club, as a volunteer, as a blessed athlete she loved golf, bowling, riding bikes, skiing and hiking the Sierras. As a mother, wife and friend she was our inspiration, a caring steady hand and a guiding light. Her life, until dementia struck, was filled with all the best, except for the loss of her daughter, Karen at 12. She is survived by son, Trenton Holsinger; daughter, Tricia Larson; husband, Richard and their ten grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. Arrangements by ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Dodge Chapel.




Published in Arizona Daily Star on Aug. 19, 2020.
