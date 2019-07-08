DAVISON,, Valerie A.



77, passed away June 3, 2019 applied her lifelong love of the outdoors and teaching to everything she did. Growing up in Tucson, "Cricket" was a Counselor, Unit Leader and eventually Director of the Girl Scout Camp Whispering Pines on Mt. Lemmon. At the University of Arizona, Val joined Phi Lambda Phrateries, and graduated with a B.A. in Education. After graduation, Val taught in Morenci and Tucson before getting her Masters and Doctorate in Education from the University of Arizona and directing the Title 1 Reading Program for Amphitheater Public Schools. After her retirement she continued her dedication to teaching reading by volunteering with Literacy Volunteers, where she helped countless others find a love of reading. Val also loved outdoor activities, particularly hiking and photography, and was a long-time member of the Southern Arizona Hiking Club. She brought these two loves, teaching and the outdoors, together when she helped develop training materials for several outdoor workshops. Val frequently travelled the world, bringing back incredible photographs of her adventures. Later in life she became a volunteer Site Steward, and not only assisted in the preservation of archaeological sites but volunteered to assist with rock art research projects. Val collected friends and held on to them throughout her life, from girl scout camp, all the way to new friends she met when she took up clogging. It was only toward the end of Val's life, when her dementia made organizing get-togethers more difficult, did Val cease to become the center of many different groups. Val was predeceased by her parents, Lonnie and Mae Olden Davison. She is survived by her siblings, Janine (Bob) Hernbrode and Warren Brent (Cynthia McDaniel) Davison; her nieces, Joy (Jeff Sorensen) Hernbrode, Danica and Patrice Davison and by her grand-nephew, Hayden Sorensen. A Memorial in her honor will be held Sunday, August 4, 2019. Email [email protected] for details and to RSVP. Donations in Val's honor may be directed to: Archaeology Southwest, 300 N. Ash Alley, Tucson 85701; or to Literacy Connects, 200 E. Yavapai Road, Tucson 85705. Arrangements by ADAIR FUNERAL HOME, Dodge Chapel. Published in the Arizona Daily Star from July 8 to July 10, 2019