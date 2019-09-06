Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Valerie Joan Sotomayor. View Sign Service Information Service 10:00 AM The Assumption of the Blessed Mary Roman Catholic Church 177 E. 8th St. Florence , AZ View Map Send Flowers Funeral Mass 10:30 AM The Assumption of the Blessed Mary Roman Catholic Church 177 E. 8th St. Florence , AZ View Map Send Flowers Obituary

SOTOMAYOR, Valerie Joan



68, of Tucson, a longtime sports fan, antique hunter and devoted mother, passed away on September 2, 2019 in Phoenix, AZ.



Valerie was born to George and Betty Ann Feliz on February 8, 1951, in Florence, AZ, and was raised on a ranch outside of town where she enjoyed climbing trees, playing sports, and shooting her BB gun. She was a proud graduate of Florence High School.



Shortly after graduation, Val married and moved to Tucson where she began a 44-year career at Tucson Medical Center, blossoming into a valued member of the technology team. She worked at TMC at the time of her death.



Val will be remembered for so many things...her hilarious belly laugh, the way she always managed to mangle both song lyrics and movie titles, and above all else, her steadfast love for her family.



Left behind to cherish her memories are her husband of 47 years, Robert Sotomayor; her daughters, Melissa and Kimberly, all of Tucson, Rachel Sotomayor of Phoenix and Kelly Wainhouse (Chris) of Phoenix; her stepchildren, Robert J. (Kim) and Andrea, both of Tucson; her father, George Feliz of Florence and siblings, Vicki Ramirez (Andy), Marsha Woodruff (Bob) and George Feliz all of Florence; seven grandchildren and one great-grandchild. Valerie was preceded in death by her mother, Betty Ann Feliz and several in-laws. She is also survived by countless aunts, uncles, generations of nieces and nephews, and devoted friends.



Services for Val will be held on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at The Assumption of the Blessed Mary Roman Catholic Church, at 177 E. 8th St., in Florence, AZ, 85132. A eulogy will be read at 10:00 a.m. with a Funeral Mass at 10:30 a.m. celebrated by Father Jose Maria Corvera. Interment will follow at Florence Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to either the Children's Miracle Network of Tucson or Phoenix Children's Hospital.







