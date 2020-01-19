Velda Rae Carr

Service Information
Bring's Broadway Chapel
6910 East Broadway Boulevard
Tucson, AZ
85710
(520)-329-4848
Memorial service
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Paul's United Methodist Church
8051 E. Broadway
Tucson, AZ
Obituary
CARR, Velda Rae

On December 6, 2019, Velda Rae Carr, died peacefully with her beloved husband, Robert, by her side. She was 95 and a Tucson resident.

Survived by her husband of 74½ years, Robert B. Carr; daughter, Barbara Thompson of Phoenix; daughter, Kathy Dutil (Ron) of Corinna, ME; daughter, Judy Carr (Lee Kriegsfeld) of Chevy Chase, MD; grandchildren, Hallie Bryant (Chris), Jane Carignan, Blu Benway (Penny), Shane (Stacey), Jacob Kriegsfeld, Max Kriegsfeld and great-grandchildren, Brandie Carignan, Amber and Graham Benway.

Born April 22, 1924 in Gage, OK to Dixie and Alfred Hammock. She graduated from Oklahoma State University where she met her future husband, a ND farm boy, who was there to attend officer training.

Velda Rae and Bob were married July 30, 1945 and shortly after he re-enlisted in the US Air Force. They were stationed overseas in Guam, Japan, Philippines, and France and at another nine military bases stateside.

Velda Rae was an active member of St. Paul's United Methodist Church since 1966 and proud member of the PEO philanthropic organization for the past 28 years. She enjoyed a long life of service to her Church, travelling with Bob and friends, and playing bridge.

A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, February 7, 2020, at St. Paul's United Methodist Church, 8051 E. Broadway, Tucson, AZ 85710. Arrangements by BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Jan. 19, 2020
