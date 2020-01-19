Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Velda Rae Carr. View Sign Service Information Bring's Broadway Chapel 6910 East Broadway Boulevard Tucson , AZ 85710 (520)-329-4848 Memorial service 11:00 AM St. Paul's United Methodist Church 8051 E. Broadway Tucson , AZ View Map Send Flowers Obituary

CARR, Velda Rae



On December 6, 2019, Velda Rae Carr, died peacefully with her beloved husband, Robert, by her side. She was 95 and a Tucson resident.



Survived by her husband of 74½ years, Robert B. Carr; daughter, Barbara Thompson of Phoenix; daughter, Kathy Dutil (Ron) of Corinna, ME; daughter, Judy Carr (Lee Kriegsfeld) of Chevy Chase, MD; grandchildren, Hallie Bryant (Chris), Jane Carignan, Blu Benway (Penny), Shane (Stacey), Jacob Kriegsfeld, Max Kriegsfeld and great-grandchildren, Brandie Carignan, Amber and Graham Benway.



Born April 22, 1924 in Gage, OK to Dixie and Alfred Hammock. She graduated from Oklahoma State University where she met her future husband, a ND farm boy, who was there to attend officer training.



Velda Rae and Bob were married July 30, 1945 and shortly after he re-enlisted in the US Air Force. They were stationed overseas in Guam, Japan, Philippines, and France and at another nine military bases stateside.



Velda Rae was an active member of St. Paul's United Methodist Church since 1966 and proud member of the PEO philanthropic organization for the past 28 years. She enjoyed a long life of service to her Church, travelling with Bob and friends, and playing bridge.



A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, February 7, 2020, at St. Paul's United Methodist Church, 8051 E. Broadway, Tucson, AZ 85710. Arrangements by BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL.







