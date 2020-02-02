Velda Rae Carr

Guest Book
  • "May the God of all comfort sustain your family during the..."
Service Information
Bring's Broadway Chapel
6910 East Broadway Boulevard
Tucson, AZ
85710
(520)-329-4848
Memorial service
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Paul's United Methodist Church
8051 E. Broadway
Tucson, AZ
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

CARR, Velda Rae

On December 6, 2019, Velda Rae Carr, died peacefully with her beloved husband, Robert, by her side. She was 95 and a Tucson resident. Survived by her husband of 74½ years, Robert B. Carr; daughters, Barbara Thompson of Phoenix; Kathy Dutil (Ron) of Corinna, ME and Judy Carr (Lee Kriegsfeld) of Chevy Chase, MD; grandchildren, Hallie Bryant (Chris), Jane Carignan, Blu Benway (Penny), Shane (Stacey), Jacob Kriegsfeld, Max Kriegsfeld and great-grandchildren, Brandie Carignan, Amber and Graham Benway. A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, February 7, 2020 at St. Paul's United Methodist Church, 8051 E. Broadway, Tucson, AZ 85710. In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions to The Salvation Army. Arrangements by BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Feb. 2, 2020
bullet Salvation Army
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.