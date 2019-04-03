Arizona Daily Star Obituaries
Vera (Paul) ANDREE Obituary
ANDREE, Vera (Paul) 11/11/1929 - 3/21/2019 Vera passed away peacefully at home on March 21st, surrounded by love. Preceded in death by her loving husband, Donald (Andy) in 2008, Vera is survived by sons, Franz "Frankie" and Freddie (Cheryl); daughters, Shirley (Daniel) Fleuter and Bonnie (Robert) Brugger. Vera leaves behind four brothers in Austria; Erich, Kurt, Herbert and Franz. Vera will also be greatly missed by her 11 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren, 13 great-great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. Vera was born in Vienna, Austria where she fell for the love of her life, Donald Elmer Andree from Ada, Minnesota. They married in 1948, and returned to the states to raise their family in Minnesota, Wisconsin, and then went on to New Mexico. Vera spent her final years in Arizona with her granddaughter Lisa. There are many wonderful memories of family time spent on the farms, the Wisconsin River and the desert Southwest. Vera will always be remembered as a loving wife, sister, mother, grandmother, aunt, and friend. Arrangements by ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Dodge Chapel.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Apr. 3, 2019
