FINNEY, Vera Brown

Died peacefully at home on June 9, 2020, at age 82 in Tucson, AZ after a struggle with liver cancer. She is survived by her beloved husband, Frederic N. Finney; their daughter, Heather Brady, husband Lawrence, and granddaughters, Caitlin and Claire Brady. Born October 6, 1937, in Barry County, MI to Glenn and Lillian Brown, she leaves behind a sister, Elaine Augustine in MI. Vera graduated from Bellevue Rural Agricultural School in Bellevue, MI, attended Michigan State University and received her Bachelor's Degree in Business Education from the University of Arizona in Tucson and her Master of Arts in Teaching from Rollins College, Winter Park, FL. She taught high school Business and was a counselor for 20 years. Vera and Fred were able to travel a great deal and enjoyed their home and extended family including many dear friends. They were members of the Casas Adobes UCC. A celebration of her life will take place later in the year for immediate family members only. Arrangements by AVENIDAS CREMATION AND BURIAL.






Published in Arizona Daily Star on Jun. 14, 2020.
