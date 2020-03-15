|
MIGUEL, Verna E.
was born in Sil Nakya Village, AZ on May 5, 1947. She passed away on March 11, 2020 in her home. Survived by brother, Clement Miguel; two nieces, nephew; five grandchildren and one great-granddaughter. Services will be held on Monday, March 16, 2020. Visitation: 2:00 p.m.-4:00 p.m. at San Xavier Co-op Farm Conference Room. Mass: 6:00 p.m., Miguel Residence, Sil Nakya Village. Wake: All night services, Rosary 7:00 p.m.-9:00 p.m., Gabriel Encinas Group. Burial: 6:30 p.m. Sil Nakya Cemetery. Arrangements by ADAIR FUNERAL HOME, Dodge Chapel.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Mar. 15, 2020