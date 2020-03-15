Arizona Daily Star Obituaries
Services
Adair Funeral Homes - Dodge Chapel
1050 North Dodge Boulevard
Tucson, AZ 85716
(520) 326-4343
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
San Xavier Co-op Farm Conference Room
Funeral Mass
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
6:00 PM
Miguel Residence, Sil Nakya Village
Burial
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
6:30 PM
Sil Nakya Cemetery
Rosary
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Miguel Residence, Sil Nakya Village

Verna E. Miguel


1947 - 2020
Verna E. Miguel Obituary
MIGUEL, Verna E.

was born in Sil Nakya Village, AZ on May 5, 1947. She passed away on March 11, 2020 in her home. Survived by brother, Clement Miguel; two nieces, nephew; five grandchildren and one great-granddaughter. Services will be held on Monday, March 16, 2020. Visitation: 2:00 p.m.-4:00 p.m. at San Xavier Co-op Farm Conference Room. Mass: 6:00 p.m., Miguel Residence, Sil Nakya Village. Wake: All night services, Rosary 7:00 p.m.-9:00 p.m., Gabriel Encinas Group. Burial: 6:30 p.m. Sil Nakya Cemetery. Arrangements by ADAIR FUNERAL HOME, Dodge Chapel.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Mar. 15, 2020
