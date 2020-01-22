Send Flowers Obituary

MASON, Verna Lois "Sue"



Verna Lois "Sue" Mason, 81 years of age, went to her heavenly home on January 5, 2020 at St Mary's Hospital in Tucson, Arizona with her loving family by her side.



Funeral Services were held Monday January 13, 2020 at Watchetaker Hall with Gene Sovo and Albert Plumley officiating. Burial followed at Little Washita Cemetery under the direction of Comanche Nation Funeral Home. Prayer service was Sunday January 12, 2020 at Watchetaker Hall.



Sue was born on May 10, 1938 in Lawton. She graduated from Lawton High School and received a Bachelor's of nursing degree from the



Sue liked to attend powwows, and especially loved to compete in Golden Age Buckskin division. She loved sewing cloth dresses, shawls and sharing her knowledge of these skills with others. She was an avid fan of Dallas Cowboys, Arizona Diamondbacks and University of AZ Wildcats. She was a lifelong fan of OU Sooners in all sports! She was a great frybread maker and was complimented by many. Sue was the self-proclaimed Bingo Queen of Desert Diamond Casino of Tucson.



Sue is survived by children, Monica Mason of Tucson, AZ; Miriam and Norbert Svitak of Arlington; Melvin Mason, Jr. and Rachel Lopez of Lawton; Sue was blessed with 24 grandchildren and great-grandchildren, sisters, Karen Monetathchi Kaulaity and Penny Beaver both of Lawton; Cheryl Lewis, of Oklahoma City, Becky Monetathchi of Kentucky; Kaylene and Erik Kimple of CA; Georgia Kaulaity and Elaine Kihega both of Norman; special niece, Susan Manuel. Sue was greatly loved by a host of nieces, nephews, grandchildren and special friends.



Sue was preceded in death by her parents, Edgar Monetathchi Sr. and Bertha (Parker) Monetathchi; brothers, Jeffrey Monetathchi and Edgar Monetathchi Jr.; son, Brent Allen Monetathchi; two nephews, Forney C. Beaver and Edgar Monetathchi, III.; twin sister, Vivian Joyce Monetathchi.







MASON, Verna Lois "Sue"Verna Lois "Sue" Mason, 81 years of age, went to her heavenly home on January 5, 2020 at St Mary's Hospital in Tucson, Arizona with her loving family by her side.Funeral Services were held Monday January 13, 2020 at Watchetaker Hall with Gene Sovo and Albert Plumley officiating. Burial followed at Little Washita Cemetery under the direction of Comanche Nation Funeral Home. Prayer service was Sunday January 12, 2020 at Watchetaker Hall.Sue was born on May 10, 1938 in Lawton. She graduated from Lawton High School and received a Bachelor's of nursing degree from the University of Texas at Arlington. She raised her family in Arlington and then pursued her nursing career in Tucson, AZ. Sue was a full blooded member of the Comanche Nation and a descendant of Chief Quanah Parker. She was also a member of the Walters Service Club and a former Comanche Homecoming Princess.Sue liked to attend powwows, and especially loved to compete in Golden Age Buckskin division. She loved sewing cloth dresses, shawls and sharing her knowledge of these skills with others. She was an avid fan of Dallas Cowboys, Arizona Diamondbacks and University of AZ Wildcats. She was a lifelong fan of OU Sooners in all sports! She was a great frybread maker and was complimented by many. Sue was the self-proclaimed Bingo Queen of Desert Diamond Casino of Tucson.Sue is survived by children, Monica Mason of Tucson, AZ; Miriam and Norbert Svitak of Arlington; Melvin Mason, Jr. and Rachel Lopez of Lawton; Sue was blessed with 24 grandchildren and great-grandchildren, sisters, Karen Monetathchi Kaulaity and Penny Beaver both of Lawton; Cheryl Lewis, of Oklahoma City, Becky Monetathchi of Kentucky; Kaylene and Erik Kimple of CA; Georgia Kaulaity and Elaine Kihega both of Norman; special niece, Susan Manuel. Sue was greatly loved by a host of nieces, nephews, grandchildren and special friends.Sue was preceded in death by her parents, Edgar Monetathchi Sr. and Bertha (Parker) Monetathchi; brothers, Jeffrey Monetathchi and Edgar Monetathchi Jr.; son, Brent Allen Monetathchi; two nephews, Forney C. Beaver and Edgar Monetathchi, III.; twin sister, Vivian Joyce Monetathchi. Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Jan. 22, 2020 Print | Related Memorial Sites University of Texas Return to Today's Obituaries for Arizona Daily Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close