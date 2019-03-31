Obituary Guest Book View Sign

MALLEY, Reverend Vernon Joseph March 27, 2019; Darien, IL) The Province of the Most Pure Heart of Mary (PCM), Order of Carmelites, mourns the death of the Reverend Vernon Joseph Malley, O. Carm., who died at the age of 85 on March 26, 2019 in Tucson, Arizona. Visitation for the Reverend Vernon Joseph Malley, O. Carm., will be held at St. Cyril of Alexandria Parish, 4725 E. Pima Street, Tucson, AZ, 85712, from 9:00 a.m. - 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, April 2, 2019. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. with interment to follow at Holy Hope Cemetery. Immediately following interment, a reception will be held at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Priory, 1540 East Glenn St., Tucson, AZ, 85719. Vernon was born to Austin Malley and Anne Mary (Joyce) Malley on June 9, 1933, in Dorchester, Massachusetts. His given name at baptism was Joseph Bernard. He is predeceased by his brothers, Edward William and the Very Reverend John Malley, O. Carm., and by his sisters, Kathleen Frances McLaughlin, Ann Joyce Malley, and Virginia Nora Byrnes. Joseph Bernard attended St. William's School in Dorchester, Massachusetts, and the Carmelite Junior Seminary in Hamilton, Massachusetts. In 1951 he entered the Carmelite novitiate in New Baltimore, Pennsylvania, and professed simple vows on September 3, 1952, taking the religious name of Vernon. He then continued his studies at Mount Carmel College in Niagara Falls, Ontario, and also attended St. Bonaventure University in Olean, New York, earning a bachelor's degree in philosophy. He professed solemn vows with the Carmelites on September 15, 1955, in Niagara Falls. He then studied theology at Whitefriars Hall in Washington, DC, while concurrently studying at Fordham University during those years, where he earned a M.S. in Educational Psychology in 1962. He was ordained a Carmelite priest on May 23, 1959, at the Carmelite Jr. Seminary in Hamilton, MA. He also studied educational administration at the University of Arizona, and earned a M.A. in Counseling Psychology from the Adler Institute in Chicago, Illinois, in 1978. Father Vernon's first assignment was in 1960 as teacher and director of guidance at Mount Carmel High School in Chicago, Illinois. In 1962 he served as vice-principal of the school and in 1966 became the school's principal. In 1970 he was appointed principal at Salpointe Catholic High School in Tucson, Arizona. During this time he studied educational administration at the University of Arizona. In 1975 he served as guidance counselor at Carmel Catholic High School in Mundelein, Illinois, while concurrently studying towards his M.S. in Counseling Psychology at the Adler Institute in Chicago. In 1978 he became a full time counselor at the Catholic Family Consultation Service of the Archdiocese of Chicago, a position he held until 1993. He then served as marriage and family counselor at the Catholic Social Service Program in Tucson, Arizona, for the following ten years. In 2003 he took a year sabbatical, and in 2004 he retired while continuing to live at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Priory in Tucson, Arizona, where he remained until his death. May he rest in peace. Donations in honor of the Reverend Vernon Malley, O. Carm., may be made to: the Society of Mount Carmel, 1317 North Frontage Road, Darien, Illinois, 60561. Arrangements entrusted to ANGEL VALLEY FUNERAL HOME, Tucson, Arizona 520-327-6341





