Service Information East Lawn Palms Cemetery 5801 East Grant Road #C Tucson , AZ 85712 (520)-886-5561 Service 10:30 AM East Lawn Palms Cemetery 5801 E. Grant Road

HALVORSON, Verola Venora



87, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family on June 26, 2019 at St. Joseph's Hospital in Tucson, Arizona.



Verola was a loving wife to the late Lyle Halvorson; the two shared 62 years of marriage. She was a dedicated mother to Noelle Davies (Daniel), Thomas Halvorson (Suzanne) and Nancie Gamble (Steve), and an adoring grandmother to Jenna Bailey (Thomas) and Shirlee Alcock.



She was born on August 9, 1931 in Gackle, North Dakota to parents, Fred and Helen Lang. She was a cherished sister to Brenda Krause (Harry) and Tyler Lang (Miranda). Verola earned a degree from Sisters of St. Joseph School of Nursing in Fargo, North Dakota. While working as a registered nurse at a Maddock hospital, she met the love of her life - Lyle.



After marrying in Gackle in 1953, the young couple moved to El Paso, Texas while Lyle served in the U.S. Army. In El Paso, the lovebirds had some of the best years of their lives, enjoying an active social life and frequent weekend getaways across the border.



Lyle and Verola moved to Tucson, Arizona in 1967, where they raised a family and ran a successful insurance business together. The two were founding members of their beloved Church, and Verola was an active and devoted member throughout her life. Verola most enjoyed time with her family and friends, especially over a great meal. She was known for her sense of fashion, lighting up a room with her perfectly coordinated outfits and stylish bling. Verola brightened the days and lives of many through her infinite kindness, sense of humor and unforgettable smile.



A brief Gravesite Service will be held at East Lawn Palms Cemetery, 5801 E. Grant Road, on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at 10:30 a.m., followed by a Service and lunch starting at approximately 11:15 a.m. at New Spirit Lutheran Church, 8701 E. Old Spanish Trail. Memorial gifts can be made to New Spirit Lutheran Church.



Goodnight, Sunshine. We love you. Arrangements by EAST LAWN PALMS MORTUARY.







