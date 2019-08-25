ALFARO, Veronica "Betty"
age 94, born in Tucson, Arizona in 1925 went to be with the Lord on August 3, 2019 while residing at the Legacy Retirement Residence in Mesa. She was about to celebrate her 76th wedding anniversary with her surviving loving husband, Vicente (age 97) also of Tucson. Veronica is survived by her sister, Nellie Morales (99) of Tucson; son, Vincent and wife, Sharon Alfaro of Mesa; daughter, Kathleen Cullop of Mesa; son, Christopher and wife, Aileen Alfaro of California and three Aguayo stepbrothers. She is also survived by eight grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. Prior to her passing most of Veronica's family gathered in adoration, at her bedside, sharing lovely memories accompanied by song and worship. Her last and only response was a crying tear from her closed eyes as her son Christopher prayed over her. Rest in peace Beautiful Lady. Services: Rosary - Thursday, August 29, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. at the LEGACY FUNERAL HOME, 4403 E. Broadway Rd., Mesa 85206. Catholic Mass - Friday, August 30, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Holy Cross Catholic Church, 1244 S. Power Road, Mesa, AZ 85206. Chapel Service at 12:30 p.m. at the Holly Hope Cemetery mausoleum chapel, 3555 N. Oracle Road in Tucson, Arizona. In lieu of flowers, please give to the Alzheimer's Foundation.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Aug. 25, 2019