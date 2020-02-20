|
|
ARMSTRONG, Vicki (Thompson)
Passed into heaven December 14, 2019. Born December 21, 1949, to John and Margaret (Graham) Thompson in Manistee, Michigan. Married Ken Armstrong, June 13, 1970 and in March of 1973, moved to Tucson, AZ, where she lived the remainder of her life. Vicki is survived by husband, Ken and daughter, Susan of Tucson and son, Paul of Phoenix, Arizona.
Vicki was "The Ultimate Mom" and gave generously of her time to the local schools and youth sports programs. Nicknamed "The neighborhood Mom" by the many kids she befriended and helped. In her later years Vicki worked with her sister-in-law, Sharon Knop, at the Pima County Fair where she made many more friends and memories.
Vicki was predeceased by her brother, Stan Gilson of Apple Valley, California and cousins, Mike and Bill. Vicki is survived by her many cousins, Deb, John, Sandy, Maxine, Denny, Phylis, Roberta, Kathy and Marsha all of whom meant so much to her. Arrangements by ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Dodge Chapel.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Feb. 20, 2020