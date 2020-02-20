Arizona Daily Star Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Adair Funeral Homes - Dodge Chapel
1050 North Dodge Boulevard
Tucson, AZ 85716
(520) 326-4343

Vicki (Thompson) Armstrong


1949 - 2019
Add a Memory
Vicki (Thompson) Armstrong Obituary
ARMSTRONG, Vicki (Thompson)

Passed into heaven December 14, 2019. Born December 21, 1949, to John and Margaret (Graham) Thompson in Manistee, Michigan. Married Ken Armstrong, June 13, 1970 and in March of 1973, moved to Tucson, AZ, where she lived the remainder of her life. Vicki is survived by husband, Ken and daughter, Susan of Tucson and son, Paul of Phoenix, Arizona.

Vicki was "The Ultimate Mom" and gave generously of her time to the local schools and youth sports programs. Nicknamed "The neighborhood Mom" by the many kids she befriended and helped. In her later years Vicki worked with her sister-in-law, Sharon Knop, at the Pima County Fair where she made many more friends and memories.

Vicki was predeceased by her brother, Stan Gilson of Apple Valley, California and cousins, Mike and Bill. Vicki is survived by her many cousins, Deb, John, Sandy, Maxine, Denny, Phylis, Roberta, Kathy and Marsha all of whom meant so much to her. Arrangements by ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Dodge Chapel.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Feb. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Vicki's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Adair Funeral Homes - Dodge Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Adair Funeral Homes - Dodge Chapel
Download Now