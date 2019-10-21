Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Vicki Holmes. View Sign Service Information Bring's Broadway Chapel 6910 East Broadway Boulevard Tucson , AZ 85710 (520)-329-4848 Send Flowers Obituary

It is with great sadness that the family of Vicki Holmes announces her passing on October 16, 2019 at the age of 61 years old. Vicki will be lovingly remembered by her husband of 25 years, Randy; her son, Cory; brothers, Donnie, Bobby, Rick, Jeff, Steve and Russell and sisters, Cheryl, Tammy and Becky. Vicki was preceded in death by her parents, Donald and Patsy Lautanen. Vicki will be fondly remembered by the lives she touched both personally and professionally. Vicki was an active member and past president of Executive Woman International for 32 years, 15 year member of the Tucson Association of Realtors, Vice President Member of the Executive Council for Long Realty and Platinum member of the 1926 Circle of Excellence. Vicki's legacy in real estate lives on through Sonya Lucero and Connie Campos who were her business partners, Protégées and extended family. The lives of Vicki's friends, clients, clients who became friends are forever better because they knew her. A Service in memory of Vicki will be held on Thursday, October 24, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL, 6910 E. Broadway Blvd., Tucson.







