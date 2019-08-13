Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Vicki Isabelle Mersiowsky. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

MERSIOWSKY, Vicki Isabelle



Vicki was born in Philadelphia, PA on November 9, 1945 to Curven and Isabelle Gearhart and welcomed into the Kingdom of God on August 10, 2019. She was surely greeted in Heaven by the love of her life and husband of 48 years, Ralph. She is survived by her three children, Ralph Andrew (Pat), Jeffrey Paul (Anissa) and Karen Isabelle Magnoni (Dominic) as well as her sister, Linda Fonzo and brother, Robert Gearhart. She was the proud grandmother to ten loving grandchildren. Vicki was an incredibly selfless woman who devoted her life to her family. After moving to Arizona in 1981, Vicki developed a love of Tucson, the southwest and its culture. She cherished time with her neighborhood friends who became like family to her and Ralph. While she held various jobs over the years, her true passions were her family, friends and her church. She participated in every aspect of her childrens' lives through volunteering in school, sports and church. In the 80s and into the 90s, she was a staple member of the Amphi High School Booster Club. She and Ralph traveled extensively throughout Arizona and the southwest, sharing their fervor for the area with their children. In their retirement years, Ralph and Vicki enjoyed time with friends in San Carlos and hosting the entire family at home in Tucson. After Ralph died, Vicki continued to plan memorable family vacations for her children and grandchildren. She leaves behind a legacy of love for family that will endure for generations. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at St. Alban's Episcopal Church, 3738 N. Old Sabino Canyon Rd., Tucson, AZ 85750. Donations can be made to St. Alban's Episcopal Church (memo: Vicki Mersiowsky/Primavera Foundation).







