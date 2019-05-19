Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

FORTE, Vicki Kathleen Weaver



May 9, 1963 - April 22, 2019



After a courageous, valiant and positive battle with cancer, our sweet Vicki went home to heaven. She was preceded in death by her mother, Gloria Weaver and father-in-law, Clifton Forte. Vicki is survived by a devoted and loving husband, Kevin Forte; special daughters, Veronica and Valerie Forte; father, Bill Weaver of Tucson, Arizona; granddaughter, Evelynn Rae Richards; brother-in-law, Keith Forte; sister-in-law, Penny Forte; mother-in-law, Cody Forte, and all of Dallas, Texas. Additionally, Vicki is survived by her brothers, Mike Moore of Florida, Gary Moore of Utah and sister, Donna Wojciechowski, and brother-in-law, Dan Wojciechowski of Oregon; several nieces, nephews, cousins, uncles and aunts; myriad of friends and colleagues in Arizona, Texas and California.



Vicki graduated from North Garland High School in Garland, Texas. After high school Vicki earned a Bachelor of Arts degree from Stephen F. Austin University in Nacogdoches, TX and later earned her Masters' of Arts degree from the National University in San Diego, CA. Throughout her life, Vicki spent much of her time with her beautiful daughters, loving husband and caring father. Vicki was a compassionate and nurturing elementary school teacher with over 30 years of experience serving the children of Tucson's Hebrew Academy, Blenman Elementary in the TUSD and La Mesa-Spring Valley USD in San Diego, California. Without a doubt, Vicki was a positive spirit and world traveler who enjoyed meeting different people, experiencing diverse cultures and sharing her contagious laugh and positive attitude with everyone she met. Our Vicki was always our catalyst for family and friends to travel to new places, experience new things and always enjoy each other's company. It can surely be said that our Vicki never met a beach, pool or blackjack table she did not like. Her passion for travel and adventure allowed her to spread her love and laughter with those of us who were lucky enough to call her family and friends. As a Christian, we all know that Vicki's soul is now in heaven, but her positive spirit lives on in our hearts. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the American Red Cross.







FORTE, Vicki Kathleen WeaverMay 9, 1963 - April 22, 2019After a courageous, valiant and positive battle with cancer, our sweet Vicki went home to heaven. She was preceded in death by her mother, Gloria Weaver and father-in-law, Clifton Forte. Vicki is survived by a devoted and loving husband, Kevin Forte; special daughters, Veronica and Valerie Forte; father, Bill Weaver of Tucson, Arizona; granddaughter, Evelynn Rae Richards; brother-in-law, Keith Forte; sister-in-law, Penny Forte; mother-in-law, Cody Forte, and all of Dallas, Texas. Additionally, Vicki is survived by her brothers, Mike Moore of Florida, Gary Moore of Utah and sister, Donna Wojciechowski, and brother-in-law, Dan Wojciechowski of Oregon; several nieces, nephews, cousins, uncles and aunts; myriad of friends and colleagues in Arizona, Texas and California.Vicki graduated from North Garland High School in Garland, Texas. After high school Vicki earned a Bachelor of Arts degree from Stephen F. Austin University in Nacogdoches, TX and later earned her Masters' of Arts degree from the National University in San Diego, CA. Throughout her life, Vicki spent much of her time with her beautiful daughters, loving husband and caring father. Vicki was a compassionate and nurturing elementary school teacher with over 30 years of experience serving the children of Tucson's Hebrew Academy, Blenman Elementary in the TUSD and La Mesa-Spring Valley USD in San Diego, California. Without a doubt, Vicki was a positive spirit and world traveler who enjoyed meeting different people, experiencing diverse cultures and sharing her contagious laugh and positive attitude with everyone she met. Our Vicki was always our catalyst for family and friends to travel to new places, experience new things and always enjoy each other's company. It can surely be said that our Vicki never met a beach, pool or blackjack table she did not like. Her passion for travel and adventure allowed her to spread her love and laughter with those of us who were lucky enough to call her family and friends. As a Christian, we all know that Vicki's soul is now in heaven, but her positive spirit lives on in our hearts. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the American Red Cross. Published in the Arizona Daily Star on May 19, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Arizona Daily Star Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close