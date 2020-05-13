LAFAVE, Victor E. III



resident of Tucson, AZ passed peacefully on May 7, 2020. He was born August 9, 1948 in Evanston, IL and lived in Wilmette up until joining the Air Force in 1967, which took him to Tucson, AZ in 1970 where he has resided for 50 years.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Victor E. LaFave Jr. and Virginia Ives LaFave.



His spirit is carried on by Susan LaFave (wife) of Tucson. His children: daughter, Michele LaFave of Tucson; son, Victor David LaFave of Las Vegas, NV; daughter, Angie Munger of Tucson; daughter, Melanie LaFave Haggerty of Tucson and daughter, Tami LaFave-Young (Justin) of Tucson. Grandchildren, Kayla Munger, Camden Munger, Audrianna Haggerty, Emilie Haggerty, Suzannica Young, Ariah Young and Avison Young. And his sister, Sandra Cote (Paul) of Tucson.



Vic was a high school graduate of New Trier. He served in the Air Force 1967 - 1971 and then became a self-employed Investor. He was an exceptional athlete who enjoyed playing softball for the Krugerrands, baseball, tennis, and golf. He was an avid fan of the Chicago White Sox, Da Bears, Blackhawks and Bulls, as well as the UofA Wildcats. Traveling, music and concerts, playing the drums, photography and gardening were among his favorite hobbies and he loved to make people laugh. But most of all, Vic showed a deep love for his beloved wife, family and friends.



A graveside service will be held at EAST LAWN PALMS MORTUARY on Friday, May 15, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. The family will be planning a celebration of life gathering to take place at a later date.



In lieu of flowers, donations are requested to the Victor E. LaFave Memorial FXTAS Fund. Checks are to be made payable to UC Davis Foundation with Victor E. LaFave Memorial Fund on the memo line. Mail to: UC Davis Advancement Services, 202 Cousteau Place #185, Davis, CA 95618 or go onto the website:https://give.ucdavis.edu/MIND/324642









