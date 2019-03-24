Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Vince BLACK. View Sign

BLACK, Vince It is with great sadness that the family of Vince Black announces his passing on February 26, 2019 at the age of 68. Vince lived an exceptionally full life, dedicated to the study of Kung Fu and Chinese Medicine. He traveled extensively in pursuit of these arts and found many teachers with whom he had mutual respect. He was and will continue to be recognized as a gifted healer and teacher. Vince was preceded in death by his mother, Marilyn Black, and his sister, Sandra Black. He is survived by his father, Hugh Black, his loving wife Kim Black; his son, Gregori Black, and his brother, James Black (Jeannie). Vince will be forever remembered by his many students and patients, his nieces, nephews, and dear friends. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to natsta.org . A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, March 30, 2019 in Tucson. Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Mar. 24, 2019

