WICUS, Virginia A.
Our Beautiful mother was born in Chicago, January 21, 1923 and passed away July 7, 2019. She is predeceased by her loving husband, Edward and infant son, Joseph. She is survived by her children, Virginia Grane (Bud), Raymond (Beth), Judy (Gary) Matthews, Donna (Mike) Cappi, Edward (Dale) and Kenneth (Michelle). She was blessed with 12 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. Virginia worked for Wrigley Co. in Chicago before retiring to Tucson in 1982. She was a woman of deep faith and prayer. Viewing will be held from 5:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. with a Rosary recited at 7:00 p.m. on Friday, July 12, 2019 at BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL, 6910 E. Broadway, Tucson. Mass will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, July 13, 2019 at St. Pius X Catholic Church, 1800 N. Camino Pio Decimo, Tucson. A special thank you to Cherry's Assisted Living for their kind, loving and tender care. Arrangements by BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star from July 9 to July 10, 2019