SIERRA, Virginia B. and Alex



passed away on August 10, 2019 at home in Tucson, AZ. She was born on March 24, 1935 in Gila, NM to Raymundo and Beatrice Benavidez. She married Alejandro Sierra in 1952. They had five children, ten grandchildren, and 11 great-grandchildren. Virginia loved going to weddings, parties, and dances where she enjoyed mingling with her friends and family. Her greatest joy was her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Virginia loved cooking for her loved ones who will testify that she was a wonderful cook. She was a fighter and was never afraid to speak up for what was right. Virginia was preceded in death by her parents, Alex her husband (October 10, 2008), Tina her daughter and grandson, John-Travis. She is survived by her children, Diane, Joe, Juan and Frances; her sisters, Beatrice, Lily and Mariana; her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. Our mother lives on in our hearts and will continue to inspire us to love and take care of one another, and to fight injustices. The Rosary and Viewing will take place on Sunday, August 18, 2019 beginning with Visitation at 5:00 p.m. and the Rosary at 7:00 p.m. at Most Holy Trinity Parish, 1300 N. Greasewood, Tucson, AZ 85745. Mass and Burial will be at Holy Hope Cemetery on Monday, August 19, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Arrangements by FUNERARIA DEL ANGEL.







