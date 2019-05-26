BEAUCHEL, Dr. Virginia
Bernstrom
Born August 19, 1933, in St. Petersburg, Florida, Virginia went to be in heaven on May 14, 2019, in Tucson, Arizona. She is survived by her brother, Robert Dunham; her three children, Steven Bernstrom, Stephanie Bernstrom, Kimberly Bernstrom Gibbens, and six grandchildren. She was an avid reader and lover of learning. She dedicated her life to children's literacy and education. She was passionate about traveling and fell in love with Cuba on a People to People International trip to the island. A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, June 2, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. at El Camino Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers and gifts, donations can be made to the or . Arrangements by BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on May 26, 2019