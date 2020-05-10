BROWN, Virginia E.



age 87, passed away peacefully Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at Foothills Vista Adult Care Home in Tucson, AZ. She was born on May 11, 1932, in Washington, D.C., where she grew up and graduated from McKinley High School. She also attended the University of Maryland and Westminster Choir College in Princeton, NJ.



She married William H. Brown on February 2, 1957, and moved to Tucson, Arizona in 1959, where her husband taught at the University of Arizona. There they raised two sons, William P. Brown and Robert C. Brown. Virginia and William were married for 63 years. Virginia was a beloved spouse and devoted mother. She loved the arts, both musical and visual, which she cultivated in both of her sons. She excelled in drawing and painting, including china painting, and her favorite subjects were animals. Virginia had a special place in her heart for animals of all kinds, including the desert wildlife around the home. She and Bill enjoyed their time on the road, often visiting national parks and historic sites, as well as traveling abroad. Virginia was preceded in death by her parents, P. Gordon McKenzie and Ethel S. McKenzie; her brother, Robert G. McKenzie and her son, Robert. She is survived by her husband and son William, as well as daughter-in-law, Gail K. Brown and granddaughters, Ella R. Brown and Hannah G. Brown, who live in Decatur, GA. The family also wishes to express their sincere appreciation to the management and staff at Foothills Vista Adult Care Home for the exceptional love and care that they showed for Virginia for the three years she resided there. The family has chosen cremation, and no service is planned at this time. Arrangements by FUNERARIA DEL ANGEL.









