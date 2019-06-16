Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

KEWIN, Virginia "Ginny"



a long-time resident of Tucson, passed away June 11, 2019, at age 96. Born in Detroit, MI in 1922, she was the best Mother anyone could wish for and left lasting impressions with everyone she met. Ginny Kewin was cherished by her family, and beloved by many. Preceded in death by husband, Tim, and daughter, Linda, Ginny is survived by daughters, Nancy







KEWIN, Virginia "Ginny"a long-time resident of Tucson, passed away June 11, 2019, at age 96. Born in Detroit, MI in 1922, she was the best Mother anyone could wish for and left lasting impressions with everyone she met. Ginny Kewin was cherished by her family, and beloved by many. Preceded in death by husband, Tim, and daughter, Linda, Ginny is survived by daughters, Nancy Smith of Tucson and Diane (Keith) Anderson of Simi Valley, CA, plus grandchildren and great-grandchildren who were her heart and joy. Ginny and husband, Tim, brought their family to Tucson in 1967 from Melvindale, MI. Tucson quickly became "home" and the place where they would raise their family, reconnect with beloved childhood friends, build a new circle of friends, and achieve a lifetime entrepreneurial goal by becoming business owners of the Highlands in Oro Valley. Later in life Ginny volunteered with youngsters, providing a Grandmotherly influence where it was needed. Ginny Kewin was a loving Wife and Mother who was joyful, playful, captivating, elegant and so much more. As a Mother, she encouraged us to be the best we could be and to follow our dreams. She was a world traveler, proudly patriotic to her country and a super fan to her Arizona Wildcats. Ginny had other talents including bridge, sewing beautiful clothes (like dress and coat ensembles) for her growing daughters, crocheting, knitting, and doing stitchery. She was a cook extraordinaire, making family favorites and entertaining large groups with ease. The Kewin home was always full and lively - the place everyone wanted to visit. Mom will be cherished always and will live in our hearts forever. A Celebration of Life Service will take place in Tucson on Saturday, July 20, 2019. Contact the family (FB) for details. In lieu of flowers, Ginny has requested donations be made to the . Arrangements by EVERGREEN MORTUARY. Published in the Arizona Daily Star on June 16, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Smith Return to Today's Obituaries for Arizona Daily Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.