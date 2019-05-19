KNUDSON, Virginia Lee (Smith)
84, born February 9, 1935, in Wichita Falls, Texas, peacefully passed away May 10, 2019, in Tucson, Arizona. She was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Roger Knudson; parents, Raymond Lee Smith and Ruby Mae Patterson; and brothers, Ernest Lee and Tommy Lee Smith. She is survived by a sister, Betty June Hennen; children, Rodney Knudson and Shevon (Knudson) Frizzell; grandchildren, Michael, Mandy, Andrew, Lindsey and six great-grandchildren. As a military wife she traveled throughout the states and around the world, staying home to raise her children until they left school. She then worked at the University of Arizona Bookstore for a short time before being employed by the telephone company in the engineering department until she retired. After her retirement she enjoyed camping and fishing with her husband along with her hobbies of sewing, quilting, and crocheting. She also enjoyed visiting her children and grandchildren in " far away" places. She will be greatly missed. She now rests with our Savior. Arrangement by NEPTUNE SOCIETY.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on May 19, 2019