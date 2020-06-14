Virginia Lee (Hollowell) Ottinger
1934 - 2020
OTTINGER, Virginia Lee Hollowell

85, Tucson resident of 20 years, passed May 12, 2020, from complications of pneumonia and dementia. Born November 13, 1934, in Jacksonville, Illinois to John Macy Hollowell and Thelma Anita Jemison Hollowell, she was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Fred J. Ottinger. She is survived by their daughter, Kathy Ottinger Martin (Geoff Martin). Affectionately known as Ginny, she attended the University of Illinois and Northwestern University, earning B.A. and M.A. degrees in Education. Married Fred on September 15, 1961 in Westchester County, NY. Together they lived in metro New York, Germany, Illinois, and Tucson, AZ. She was an avid reader who believed that teaching her pupils to read was a wonderful gift. She also loved music - playing the piano and singing, which led to meeting Fred in the campus choir while at the University of Illinois. Together they shared a great love for travel and journeyed all around the world. A choir member and parishioner of the Resurrection Lutheran Church in Oro Valley, AZ, memorial services will be held there at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name to the P.E.O. Foundation, specifically to Cottey College and/or the International Peace Scholarship fund. Arrangements by ANGEL VALLEY FUNERAL HOME.






Published in Arizona Daily Star on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
