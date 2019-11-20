Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Virginia Rose "Ginny" Interrante. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Born on June 15, 1926, in Brooklyn, New York, Ginny celebrated every moment of her life, filling her days with good food, good champagne, and time with loved ones. Throughout her life, she lived in New York, New Jersey, Florida, California, Arizona, and Georgia. A former city council woman in New York City, Ginny was involved and influential in her communities. Ginny was a very independent, enterprising woman who held many roles from a young age. Over the years, she was a bookkeeper, politician, theater director, hotel proprietor, hospital accountant, and real estate broker. Always free-spirited, when she was 75, she moved alone to San Diego and lived on a boat for five years. This shining star taught everyone to live a life as full as hers and brought tremendous joy to those around her. She is deeply missed by everyone who ever knew her.Ginny was preceded in death by her husband, Salvatore Interrante, and her grandson Jonathan. She is survived by her five children, Roy, Joseph, Faith, Patty and Karl; her brother, Roy; 12 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. A Celebration of Life will be held next Spring. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Agape Hospice Care at Agape Foundation, P.O. Box 801087, Acworth, GA 30101.







