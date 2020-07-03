GONZALES, Virginia Sabina Perez



4/27/1941 - 6/24/2020



In Loving Memory of Virginia (79) she passed away peacefully. Preceded in death by her loving husband, Edward Lauturio Gonzales and her parents, Virginia and Leonard Perez of Tucson AZ. With her five surviving children, Edward Gonzales, Ana Marie Salem, Martin Gonzales, Kristina Neal and Selena Gonzales along with her 16 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren, two sisters and three brothers and many other family members. She cherished them all by being the BEST Mom, Nana and Sister. She will be missed dearly. Rest in Peace Beautiful Lady. Arrangements by ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Avalon Chapel.









