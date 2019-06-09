SLEDGE, Virginia
4/28/1928 - 5/26/2019
In Celebration of Virginia and those who love her from beyond: her parents, Lub and Mable; siblings, Jim, Hank, Sue, Jackie, John and Jean; husband, Joe; sons-in-law, Richard and Robert and grandson, Charlie. May you be at peace in God's hands. Virginia set a great example of divine love: never speaking an unkind word, giving others freedom of speech, and loving unconditionally. You will be greatly missed! She is survived by two daughters, Sharon and Marsha; ten grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren, other family, church friends and everyone who had the pleasure of meeting her. Public Memorial Service: Saturday, June 15, 2019, 1:00 p.m. at Rincon Baptist Church, 7500 E. Golf Links Rd., Tucson, AZ 85730. Remains laid to rest beside husband Joe at East Lawn Palms Cemetery, 5801 E Grant Rd, Tucson, AZ 85712. Arrangements by EAST LAWN PALMS MORTUARY.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on June 9, 2019