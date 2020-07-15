1/1
Virginia Thomas
THOMAS , Virginia

91, of Tucson left this world July 8, 2020. Daughter of Fay and Elizabeth (Koenig) Knapp, of Hinton, Iowa. She was born on August 13, 1928 in LeMars, Iowa. She grew up on the family farm along with her two brothers. She attended high school in Sioux City, Iowa where she met her husband Michael. After his military service they attended college and she became a teacher, teaching in a one room schoolhouse in Iowa until they moved to Corona, California. There she taught school and became involved in many activities such as leading Girl Scouts, the Federation of Women's Club, an became an avid bridge and tennis player. They moved to Tucson in 1972 and she was involved in Cub Scouts, tennis, bridge, Tucson Miniatures, the Tucson Women's Club, the OTT YMCA and remained active into her 90's. Ginnie was preceded in death by her husband, and is survived by her three children, two grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.Donations in lieu of flowers, request sent to the OTT east YMCA of Tucson. A Memorial and Celebration of life will occur later in the Autumn. Arrangements by ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Dodge Chapel.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Arizona Daily Star on Jul. 15, 2020.
