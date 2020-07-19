1/1
Vivian Kaye Johnson Wilsdon
1946 - 2020
WILSDON, Vivian Kaye Johnson

Vivian passed away July 9, 2020 at Elderhaven Assisted Living in Tucson, AZ. Born April 27, 1946 in Phoenix AZ, she was preceded in death by her parents, Clifford and Ada Johnson. Also, sister, Leola Moore; her husband, Sherman; brother, George Johnson; brother-in-law, Bob Gabriel. Vivian is survived by her brother, Frank Johnson; sister-in-law, Kathy; twin sister, Virginia; brother-in-law, Marv Glauvitz. She also leaves behind two wonderful daughters and their families; Heather Wilsdon, Omar Green, Jonelle and Brandon Seil; four cherished grandchildren, Destiny and Damien Green, Marley and Crosby Seil. Vivian was passionate about many things but will be remembered as someone who was always helping others and serving God. She found ways to incorporate this into her daily life including donating blood, serving the church, helping care for her Grandchildren and family, she was always looking out for others' needs. Most recently, Vivian was directing adult and youth bell choirs at Tanque Verde Lutheran Church, she brought joy to others while serving God through her passion for music.

Vivian's family extends their gratitude to everyone at Elderhaven for the loving care provided to her and the family. A Celebration of Life Service will be held Sunday, July 26, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. via livestreaming. A link will be available on the Tanque Verde Lutheran Church website: www.tvlc.org Arrangements by DESERT ROSE HEATHER CREMATION & BURIAL.






Published in Arizona Daily Star on Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
26
Celebration of Life
10:30 AM
Tanque Verde Lutheran Church website
Funeral services provided by
Desert Rose Heather Cremation & Burial
1040 North Columbus Blvd
Tucson, AZ 85711
5203226131
July 17, 2020
I loved working with Vivian on various things around church. Gods peace to her beloved family. In sure and certain hope of the resurrection. Pr. Gayle Bintliff
Gayle Bintliff
Friend
July 17, 2020
y sympathies to her family. I got to know her these past six years from TVLC and she always made me feel welcome. She will be missed immensely by her ringers.
Johnice Mitchell
Friend
