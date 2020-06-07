MATLOCK, W. Gerald "Jerry"91, passed away at his home in Tucson May 31, 2020. Jerry was born in Champaign, Illinois, the 3rd child of Robert and Margaret Matlock. His family moved to Tucson when he was three. He graduated from Amphi High in 1946, then enlisted in the USCG, assigned to the Coast Guard Training Station in Groton Connecticut. He met his wife of 72 years Marjorie Patterson Matlock in Connecticut.Jerry worked various jobs from paperboy, bowling pin setter, farm worker, furniture mover, concrete laborer, telephone switchman, broadcast engineer, gas station attendant, electronic technician and radio/tv repairman.Jerry Graduated from Mitchell College in New London, then attended The University of Arizona earning BS, MS and PHD degrees. He was a member of Tau Beta Pi and Phi Kappa Phi. He belonged to The American Society of Engineers, American society of Civil Engineers, American Society of Engineering Education and American Association of University Professors.Jerry was a Professor Emeritus at The University of Arizona until 1987. He worked on programs in Brazil and Ghana and was named director of International Programs. He worked as an engineering consultant for the City of Tucson, Arizona Department of Water Resources, Gila Valley and Franklin Valley Irrigation Districts. He was the founder of Desert Agricultural & Technology Systems, Inc, Arizona-Sonora Feld School, El Cazador Training Center and the Santa Cruz Institute, Inc. where he trained students from over 50 countries.Jerry completed two marathons and the Tour De Tucson bicycle event. He loved to bowl and was a regular at the gym. Jerry could build anything including a HAM radio (WA7HHL), a sailboat, a windsurfer and a gyrocopter. He was a kind, generous and wise man and very loving husband, father and grandpa.He was preceded in death by his brothers, John and Tom Matlock and his daughter, Debra Karaszewski. He will be sadly missed by his wife, Marge; his daughter, Barbara (Chris) Fisher; son, Tom (Barbara) Matlock; son, Bill (Kathy) Matlock; daughter, Donna O'Leske and daughter, Diane (Mike) Sweeney; his 11 grandchildren, Jeff Fisher, Kacey Fisher, Jim Matlock, Mike Matlock, Dave Matlock, Danielle Gurwell, Kim Prince-Hill, Patrick O'Leske, Ryan Sweeney, Michael Sweeney and Megan Wagner. He also is survived by his 25 great-grandchildren and his sister, Judith Creighton. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements by EVERGREEN MORTUARY.