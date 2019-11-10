Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for W. Lee Shevel. View Sign Service Information Vistoso Funeral Home 2285 E Rancho Vistoso Blvd Oro Valley , AZ 85755 (520)-544-2285 Celebration of Life 10:00 AM Oro Valley Church of the Nazarene Send Flowers Obituary





SHEVEL, W. Leepassed away on November 6, 2019. He was born October 26, 1932 to Wilbert Lee Shevel and Lillian Marie (Palomaki) Shevel. He is a graduate of Carnegie Mellon University, awarded degrees of BS, MS, and PHD. He Joined the IBM Corp. in the area of magnetic research in 1956. He was later employed by Motorola Corp. and then by Rockwell International to head divisions in consumer electronics. He joined Unisys (nee Burroughs) Corporation as a senior vice president for corporate operations in 1982. He retired from Unisys in 1994. He was engaged full-time until 2006 as a director of several corporations, both nonprofit and for-profit and as a senior consultant for SAIC. He has served as a volunteer with charitable organizations, notably Interfaith Community Services and Campus Life. He was an active church member all his life, including as a charter member of churches in Poughkeepsie, New York and Yorktown Heights, New York. He continued with active church commitment in Elgin, Illinois, Cupertino, California, Rancho Bernardo, California and Oro Valley, Arizona. From 2007 until 2018, he was an active member of the Rotary Club of Oro Valley. Lee was recognized by Outstanding Young Men of America in 1966, by the electrical engineering honorary as the Outstanding Young Electrical Engineer of the nation in 1964, and election as a Fellow of the IEEE in 1970. He was a recipient of numerous corporate rewards from IBM Corp. and Unisys. In 2006 he was cited by resolution of the California State legislature for his service to community.He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Faye Elizabeth (nee Johnston); his daughters, Lynn Ann Mucci, Laurel Sue Heath, Kathleen Joy Blandino and Amy Beth Darpinian and grandchildren, Kimberlee Joseph, Nick Mucci, Michael Mucci, Lana Heath de Martinez, Lindsay Goita, Zachary Darpinian, Dakota Darpinian, Summer Darpinian and Madeline Blandino and 16 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his sisters, Dorothy Pandolph and Ruth Hannold. He was preceded in death by his sister, Arlene Leidy and a younger brother, David and a younger sister, Judith Thomas.He has been a follower of Jesus Christ, dedicated to service to others.A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at Oro Valley Church of the Nazarene, at 10:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Lee's name to Interfaith Community Services. Arrangements under the care of VISTOSO FUNERAL HOME. Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Nov. 10, 2019

